Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Sports Schmear? Long Island Bagel Shop Owner Denies Harassing Customers Over Mets Gear
Lifestyle

'Our New Go-To': Farmingdale Eatery Drawing Rave Reviews Shortly After Opening

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Several dishes served at Vico in Farmingdale.
Several dishes served at Vico in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Vico

A Long Island eatery that opened earlier this summer has quickly established itself as a go-to spot for some residents.

Vico first began serving customers its hand-crafted pasta dishes in Farmingdale on Tuesday, June 28.

The eatery, located at 313 Main St. in Farmingdale, is named after Vico Equense, a coastal town in southern Italy.

While the restaurant hasn't been open for long, some online reviewers said the restaurant has already become their new go-to restaurant.

"You definitely can taste the freshness and quality!" Keith S., of North Massapequa, said in a Yelp review. "We really appreciated Chef Eric stopping by our table to see if we enjoyed our meal! Joked with him that I haven't had wax beans since I was a kid, forgot how good they were! Just wanted to thank you for amazing food and wonderful service! Our new go-to!"

The menu features a variety of pasta dishes, including ricotta gnocchi and the "Spaghetti Di Vico," made with lemon, pine nut, Parmigiano, and olive oil.

Guests can also choose from a selection of pizzas, such as Margherita, Mortadella, and a Melanzane pie made with eggplant, buffalo mozzarella, tomato, pine nut pesto, and basil.

"Tried Vico for the 1st time today. Homemade pasta drew me in," Amy G., of Levittown, said in a Yelp review. "I always appreciate when Chef Eric speaks with his patrons too. 

"It makes it a personalized experience and you can really feel the love in every dish. We tried the potato croquettes and burrata to start. Yum! Then a pizza and some pasta dishes. Everything was excellent. Will come again!"

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.