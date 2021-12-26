New Seafood Restaurant Off To Strong Start On Long Island

A new Long Island restaurant is getting positive feedback for its selection of seafood dishes.

Ocean Crab House offers both online orders and dine-in services at the Suffolk County location in Coram.

The restaurant is located at 3720 NY-112.

The menu includes oysters, shrimp baskets served with fries, clam chowder, gumbo, and much more.

Some online reviewers have praised the eatery's seafood offerings.

"Absolutely fantastic," Nick Kern wrote in a Google review. "I had the king crab legs and they were delicious along with the sausage and scallops. They give you a scissor to cut open the spikey boys which seems like a great idea and worked well. I recommend this full-heartedly."

Read the full menu and find contact information on the eatery's website.

