New Long Island Restaurant Serves Up Traditional Italian Favorites Made From Scratch

A brand-new Long Island restaurant is seeking to create a comfortable, relaxing environment where guests can try Italian cuisine made from scratch.

Cosimo's Italian Fine Cuisine hosted its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 1. The restaurant is located at 668 South Country Road East in Patchogue.

Owner Cosimo Fragomeni said over the summer he was driving past the location after a catering event, and he had a gut feeling that he should check it out.

He spoke to the owner of the business, and just a few months later Cosimo's was in business.

Fragomeni said his restaurant focuses on southern Italian cuisine, offering grilled pizzas, seafood dishes, steaks, and pasta dishes, including penne alla vodka, lasagna, and more.

"Everything is made from scratch," he said. "Nothing is frozen or any of that stuff."

Cosimo's also serves up fresh bread and garlic knots. Check out the full menu here.

He said the response to the eatery from the community has been positive, as people are excited about the new business.

"People have been coming in left and right and are just very excited that a restaurant came into the community here," he said.

Fragomeni added that one thing that sets his restaurant apart is the comfortable atmosphere, adding that the location was remodeled to create a cozy space with a welcoming entrance and art hanging on the walls.

He said live music performances are also held every week on Fridays and Saturdays.

Future plans include expanding the menu options and the bar, along with additional construction, he said.

