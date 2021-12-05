Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Midweek Storm Has Potential To Bring Significant Snowfall To Region
Lifestyle

New Long Island Eatery Offers Tacos, Nachos & More

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A taco from Jalapeño Shack
A taco from Jalapeño Shack Photo Credit: Instagram/jalapenoshack

A new restaurant that recently opened its doors on Long Island offers guests a selection of quesadillas, tacos and more.

Jalapeño Shack hosted its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 8.

It's located at 340 West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington.

Guests can build their own burritos, nachos, bowls and soft tacos.

Restaurant owners have also recently advertised the eatery's "Shack Style Fries."

"Only halal taco spot in my area and the food has been fresh the few times I got it," wrote J P, a reviewer on Google. "A lot of options and the sauces are good."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.