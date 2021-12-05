New Long Island Eatery Offers Tacos, Nachos & More

A new restaurant that recently opened its doors on Long Island offers guests a selection of quesadillas, tacos and more.

Jalapeño Shack hosted its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 8.

It's located at 340 West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington.

Guests can build their own burritos, nachos, bowls and soft tacos.

Restaurant owners have also recently advertised the eatery's "Shack Style Fries."

"Only halal taco spot in my area and the food has been fresh the few times I got it," wrote J P, a reviewer on Google. "A lot of options and the sauces are good."

