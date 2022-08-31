New Farmingdale Restaurant Draws High Praise For Pizza, Homemade Pasta

Open for just two months, a new Italian restaurant on Long Island is making a name for itself with fresh pasta, swirling drinks, and pizzas of all kinds.

Owned by Chef Eric LeVine who also owns 317 Main in Farmingdale, Vico is located next door, at 313 Main St.

Vico's focus is freshly handmade pasta and pizzas that are quickly becoming the talk of foodies and Italian fans alike.

A quick look at Yelp is full of five-star reviews for the newly renovated space that is small, but cozy and is hand designed by the chef.

Chef LeVine says the name is derived from a small town in southern Italy, the region he is from and where he still has family and friends.

But the fresh and locally sourced food is the real draw and one Yelper says "you can really feel the love in every dish."

Some favorites, starting with appetizers seem to be the Crocchette Di Patate, a potato + prosciutto croquettes, with roasted garlic sauce and Parmigiano the Zuppa Di Cozze, mussels with tomato and garlic, basil, and lemon.

Pasta specialties include such favorites as Tortelloni Di Mortadella made with fresh ricotta, mortadella + sage filling, shaved mortadella + Parmigiano, and sage, and Agnolotti Di Funghi made with mushroom-ricotta filling, pancetta, crimini mushrooms, fava bean, and a red wine reduction.

Of course, there are plenty of other homemade pasta dishes to choose from, but you won't find the old standbys such as spaghetti and meatballs or lasagna.

Pizzas really shine at Vico with a wide and inventive list of toppings and mixtures of items that make for interesting and mouth-watering pies.

The menu also features local seafood and chicken entrees as well as veal, lamb, and beef. Think slow-cooked and charred octopus, chilled roasted potatoes, lemon, white wine, parsley, and celery.

Diners will also want to sample the rotating offerings of dessert as well.

The service is said to be great (according to Yelpers) and the prices are moderate for what you are receiving on your plate.

