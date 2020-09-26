Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nassau Named Safest Community In USA, According To US News & World Report

Joe Lombardi
These are the safest communities in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Nassau County is the safest community in the United States, according to a new study.

U.S. News & World Report says it used data such as violent crime rate, public safety capacity, car crash fatalities, emergency services and spending on police and fire protection and healthcare in making the determination.

Communities ranked in the Top 5 are:

  • 1. Nassau County, New York
  • 2. Rockland County, New York
  • 3. Alexandria, Virginia
  • 4. Arlington County, Virginia
  • 5. Westchester County, New York

Click here to read the U.S. News report.

