Nassau County Man Who Dodged Mortgage For Decades Has Eviction Delayed Due To COVID-19

A Long Island man who has dodged paying the mortgage on his Nassau County home for more than two decades got another stay of execution in eviction hearings after a witness testifying against him reportedly came down with COVID-19.

Guramrit Hanspal, age 52, who has made just one mortgage payment on his East Meadow home - back in 1998 - has been navigating his way through the legal system for more than 20 years using a series of tactics to stave off eviction.

According to the New York Post, since making the one payment 23 years ago, Hanspal has filed multiple bankruptcies and lawsuits in an effort to get kicked out of his home.

The home, which was foreclosed on years ago and is currently owned by the Diamond Ridge Partners realtors group, has become a point of contention as they seek to oust him from the residence.

However, the legal proceedings were delayed this month when a witness from Diamond Ridge was reportedly scheduled to make a court appearance as a witness but was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the day he was set to testify.

In the report from the Post, an attorney for Diamond Ridge stated that Hanspal is using pandemic protections to stay in the home, while an attorney for Hanspal did not object to the latest delay, stating that he “isn’t going to object.”

