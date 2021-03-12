Love To Grub? Check Out This Brand-New Long Island Eatery

If you are looking for someplace "different" to eat, something with a cool vibe and interesting food, then a new spot on Long Island is right up your alley.

The Grub Shop in Huntington, owned by food blogger Grub Father, is a mix of art galleries both on the walls and on the plates, with colorful concoctions on both.

When you walk in the door of the Grub Shop your senses jump to life from the larger-than-life wall art by Long Island artists, and your senses come to life with the smell of some of the most interesting new dishes around town.

Yelpers love this place and can't give it enough five-star ratings. Some of the favorites include the mac-and-cheese egg rolls and the huge steak sandwiches, as well as the chicken fingers.

It's not fancy food, but interesting food with lots of flavors.

One Yelper put it this way: "Great service and even better food. Best cheesesteak and chicken fingers I've ever had. Was so into the food I didn't even get the chance to take pics."

Another said: "Best chicken fingers I've ever had. Sauces are so unique and delicious, I recommend trying them all. The seasoning on the fresh fries is so addicting too. New spot with a great vibe, awesomely creative artwork, and unique homemade food... highly recommend it!"

One wall of the restaurant even pays homage to the original food blogger/chef/cool guy, the late Anthony Bourdain with a full-size mural.

The homage to Tony B. Yelp/AndaluzTheArtist.

Another Yelper had this to say: "We were excited to try one of our favorite food bloggers' food at his new spot and we weren't disappointed. We got Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls, Chicken CheeseSteak, Grub Mac, Grub Fries, and all the sauces. Everything was great! Everything was tasty, well seasoned, and unique."

Now that the word is out, be prepared to wait, but at least you will have plenty to look at.

The restaurant is located at 376 New York Ave., Huntington.

Note: The restaurant is closed Monday through Wednesday.

