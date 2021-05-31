Long Island Restaurant Offering Up Variety Of Beer, Cheese Options Draws Diners From Near, Far

Beer and cheese go perfectly together especially when the cheese comes in varying forms including grilled on fresh bread.

And that's just what diners will find with a visit to Brew Cheese in Stony Brook.

The name kind of says it all, but basically that's what you will find in the small restaurant tucked on Main Street.

From what Yelpers are saying the grilled cheese sandwiches are to die for, and the cheese boards are nothing to sneeze at either.

One of the restaurant's cheese boards. Yelp

Add a decent beer lineup and you have just the spot to spend the afternoon or evening.

"Dare I say THEE best-grilled cheese sandwich I've ever had in my entire life? I know cheese is in their name so it should be good, but this was not only good, it was otherworldly," said one Yelper.

Another, said: "This place is the place to go! So fun just sipping on some beer on a Sunday afternoon."

The menu features a host of cheese boards, pretzels, lots of choices in grilled cheese sandwiches, and of course, a large line-up of beers.

A beer and a grilled cheese. Yelp

Some of the favorite grilled cheese seems to be the Apple-Jam-Bro-Rie stuffed with French Brie, grilled green apples, and black pepper bacon jam, and the Smorgasbord grilled cheese. This $10 handheld consist of buffalo wing cheddar, smoked gouda, French raclette, sriracha, and spicy pickles.

"I got the Apple-Jam-Bo-Rie with brie, granny smith apples, and black pepper bacon jam. It was an orgasm between two slices of artisanal bread. Even the side of North Fork kettle chips was memorable. Will definitely be back sooner rather than later!" said another Yelper.

Sound yummy? Then head for Brew Cheese located at 127 Main St. in Stony Brook.

Remember, seating is limited. Very COVID-19 friendly. Prices are moderate.

