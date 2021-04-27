Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Wins $3M NY Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

Zak Failla
Brian Sullivan celebrating his $3 million windfall.
Brian Sullivan celebrating his $3 million windfall. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island man is moving into a new tax bracket after scratching off a multi-million dollar winning lottery ticket he bought from an area 7-Eleven.

Patchogue resident Brian Sullivan was jumping for joy after claiming a $3 million top prize on the “50X” scratch-off game that he purchased at his local 7-Eleven on Sunrise Highway.

Sullivan opted to receive his winnings in a lump sum payment of $1,840,732 after certain required withholdings.

According to the New York Lottery, there is still one $3 million top prize remaining on the “50X” ticket. Players may check the number of prizes remaining for any New York Lottery scratch-off game by clicking the Game Report PDF link at nylottery.ny.gov.

Officials made note that the New York Lottery contributed $294,054,815 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts throughout Suffolk County in 2019 and 2020.

