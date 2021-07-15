Long Island Ice Cream Tour Includes Only 'Homemade' Shops

Ice cream enthusiasts rejoice!

The 11th annual Long Island Ice Cream Tour is back to bring some sweetness to your summer.

Organizers said the tour focuses entirely on locally-owned shops that create homemade ice cream.

The tour is split into two parts, the first of which took place on June 19 and focused on the western part of the island in Nassau County.

The upcoming eastern tour will take place on Sunday, July 18, from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers said this tour will focus primarily on Suffolk County.

Planned stops include:

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe, Riverhead

McNulty's Ice Cream Parlor, Miller Place

Coyle's Ice Cream, Mastic

Northport Sweet Shop, Northport

Lics Ice Cream, Northport

Register for the tour here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.