Long Island Eatery Stands Out For Friendly Service, Popular Dishes

One of the first things people say they notice about North Tavern is the warm-welcome and attentive staff that greet diners as they arrive.

The new American restaurant on North Country Road in Wading River has been described by Yelp reviewers as a hidden gem with an attentive and courteous staff that goes above and beyond for customers.

The restaurant opened in 2018 and is run by the Wendelken family - Drew, the chef, and his wife Carol, as well as brother Brian and his wife Denise.

North Tavern provides a kind of rustic-meets-industrial style that you can see reflected in the wooden globe chandeliers, tin-pressed accents, and laid-back vibe.

The menu is slim but diverse; standouts include Pierogi, Tuna and salmon nachos, Crab cakes, Steak quesadillas, Pastrami Sandwich, NY Steak and Meatloaf Stack, and Turkey meatballs with risotto.

Yelp critic Lex K. of Baiting Hollo said her North Tavern experience was delicious and elevated by the restaurant’s outdoor seating - a beautiful stone patio by the pond.

“We ordered the crab cakes and wings appetizer. Wow it was super filling and delicious,” Lex K. said. “A lot of flavors and beautifully presented! Then on to entrees, I ordered their lobster Roll and my fiancé ordered their Cuban sandwich. The lobster roll was good but the Cuban sandwich was packed with flavor and it was better lol. We stayed a while ordering drinks and the atmosphere was lively and beautiful outdoors. It's nice to be across from the duck pond too. Their menu changes daily so if you come make sure you check their online menu for a heads up on what's for dinner that night!”

Chef Drew Wendelken has been cooking for much of his life. His father, Thomas, owned and operated the Country House in Stony Brook. (The Country House is now owned by Bob Willemstyn.)

North Tavern, 2028 North Country Road, Wading River, is open Tuesday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m.; closed on Monday. Contact the restaurant at (631) 886-2102 or north-tavern.business.site.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.