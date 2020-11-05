Long Island Eatery Serves Up Caribbean Sandwiches, Salads, Soups

Nearly half of 500 Yelp reviewers gave a Suffolk County Cuban eatery, known for its ropa vieja and guava chicken wings, five-star ratings.

After an approximately year-long closure for renovations, Cafe Havana on Jericho Turnpike in Smithtown reopened to the public in June of 2020, then reopened again in August after another closure spurred by COVID-19.

"Where do I even begin? Let's start with the incredibly tender meat or should we begin with the traditional Cuban Mofongo?" wrote Yelp reviewer Shannon H. of Cafe Havana's ropa vieja, which was mentioned by 32 other reviewers. "Each and every element of the dish screams Authentic Cuban/Caribbean Flavors! Would DEFINITELY get this again."

Reviewers also recommended the pernil asado, a citus-marinaded pork shoulder, and one reviewer wrote that the tostones rellenos, or stuffed plantain cups, "my order melted in [his] mouth."

"Imagine being on a tropical island, listening to Latin jazz played softly in the background as you indulge yourself in the most exquisite meals and drinks this island has to offer," reads the resturant's website. "Well, now you can experience the taste of the Caribbean right in your neighborhood. Cafe Havana will transport you there without ever leaving your seat... The menu consists of Cuban, Puerto Rican and Spanish influences... Once you get transported to the Caribbean you will never want to leave."

The establishment serves red and white sangria, and a variety of cosmopolitans, martinis and margaritas. The restaurant's mojitos come in a number of flavor options:

Mango

Strawberry

Passion Fruit

Peach

Pineapple

Guava

Raspberry

Coconut

Also available to diners are:

A classic pressed Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard and mayonnaise on french or seeded multi-grain bread

Coconut mussels

Churrasco a la parilla, or skirt-steak barbecued Brazillian-style with chimichurri sauce, a simple, flavorful sauce made with garlic, oil, vinegar, and herbs like parsley that brings out the smokey flavors in the meat

A favorite among reviewers was the Havana flan on the dessert menu, which according to one writer was "the best flan [she has] had to date!"

"Absolutely to die for!! The restaurant is pretty big... Nice ambiance and the food is insanely good! They give nice sized portions and the cocktails are phenomenal," said Mel. T of Smithtown. "Anytime we come here we spend at least $200, so it's not cheap by any means however a nice treat or great for a birthday or occasional splurge. A local favorite!"

