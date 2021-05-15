Long Island Eatery Offers American Comfort Food With Flair

If you feel like having American comfort food in a nice setting with good service then a longtime favorite spot on Long Island should fill the bill.

The Shed, located in Huntington, has been serving lunch, dinner, and a much-attended brunch since 2017 at 54 New. St. is no stranger to local and foodies, but for those new in the area, it's a must-explore spot.

Known for its burgers, and drinks and salads, and pretty lavish brunch, there is no lack of five-star reviews on Yelp and from Long Island foodies.

The Shed burger. Yelp

One Yelper put it this way: "I ordered the lemon blueberry pancakes with a side of bacon, which truly put me in a food coma by the way! Another great order is the gouda fries, which were so decadent and delicious. The food was overall great, but the service was just as great! The staff was lively on a Sunday morning and made us feel like they were our friends. I would definitely come again!"

A glance at the brunch menu shows such favorites as brioche French toast, avocado toast with sunny eyes, and plenty of omelets.

Lunch fares include the famous Shed burger and lots of salads -- with plenty of seafood choices -- and sandwiches, all at moderate prices.

A Shed salad plate. Yelp

For dinner, you will find chicken and waffles and burgers, and glazed salmon, and again a plethora of salads.

"It would be difficult to make a bad menu choice as there is not a disappointing item on it and the coffee, served with an adorable tiny bottle of milk or cream, is the best I've had," said another Yelper.

And still, another loves the drinks: "The drinks are imaginative and lively, the staff always polite and efficient. "

Yum, cocktails. Yelp

So if you are in the mood for comfort food, head to the Shed and give them a try.

Prices are moderate. Very COVID-19 friendly, outdoor seating available. No reservations. Kid-friendly if they don't mind waiting (there is usually a waitlist).

