Long Island Eatery Cited For 'Fresh, Delicious' Pizza Keeps Its Customers Coming Back

A Long Island pizzeria that opened in the spring has been praised by reviewers for its selection of freshly-made pies.

Miseno Pizza opened its doors in Deer Park in June.

The restaurant is located at 2128 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park.

Reviewers on Yelp have shouted out the pizzeria's menu offerings.

"absoutely fresh and delicious!!!" Michelle L., of Deer Park, wrote in a review. "miseno pizza is serious business!!! not your typical pizza place!!! personal service!!! every time i walk in, the owner suggests a new style!!! and just when i thought the sausage with broccoli rabe was my favorite, the owner suggested his butternut squash with mushrooms and bacon! yummy!!!!"

The restaurant's online menu lists a variety of pizzas, including Napoletana, Grandma, Buffalo and more.

Miseno Pizza also offers deep dish pizzas, calzones, heroes and pasta dishes.

"New favorite pizza place! Everything I've tried from here has been sooo good! Highly suggest their chicken vodka parm hero," Dana A., of Babylon, said in a Yelp review. "It's seriously amazing. I'm so picky when it comes to chicken, and theirs is always on point. Never chewy or too thick. And it's massive."

Learn more about the pizzeria's menu and hours on the Miseno Pizza website.

