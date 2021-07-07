Long Island Community Rallies To Support Injured Teen Struck By Mortar-Type Firework

Thousands of dollars have been raised to support a teen who was injured by a mortar-type firework on Long Island on July 4th.

The incident happened in Deer Park at about 10:50 p.m. Suffolk County Police reported that a group of teenagers was lighting off fireworks in front of a residence on Arcadia Drive when the firework hit the boy.

A GoFundMe created on Wednesday, July 7, raised more than $7,000 in the first few hours, with a goal of $15,000. According to the GoFundMe, the teen remains in the ICU and will need to undergo surgeries.

"With all of this going on for Alper and his family, we are hoping to help relieve some of the financial burden for the family so they can focus on helping Alper recover, both physically and mentally," organizers said on the GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.