Locals Keep Coming Back To Long Island Eatery Known For Its Tasty Burgers

If you are looking for a great burger on Long Island, then why not visit one of the few places that's won awards for just that, a great burger?
But don't think Main Street Cafe in Northport only serves burgers. It's the kind of place where you can find solid good food that includes everything from a Cobb salad to a pasta dish, to mussels to nice thick steaks.
Established in 1985, Main Street has withstood the test of times is a favorite with locals -- a long line each weekend night tells that tale -- to Yelpers and foodies who provide plenty of five-star reviews.
Some favorites tend to be, of course, burgers of all kinds, to the seafood and appetizers.
"We've been here a couple of times and the food is great. It's a very friendly and casual pub atmosphere with really solid food," said one Yelper. "The portions are tremendous so come with an appetite and enjoy."
Their burgers which are a half-pound of pure Angus beef, seem to hit the top of the list with such favorites as the Fat Albert and the Main Street Burger.
"Main Street Burger: 1/2 lb, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and American cheese on this light bun. I asked for it medium and I got medium... it was perfect. This big burger was easy to eat and tasted fresh," said another Yelper.
Another couldn't believe the place would receive anything other than a perfect review: "Wait .... What??? ... people actually gave Main Street a less than stellar review -- NO WAY! From the food to the staff, to the owner, the place is awesome."
Prices are moderate. Lines can become very long. No reservations. Good service. Kid-friendly if they don't mind a wait.
The restaurant is located at 47 Main Street in Northport.
