Levittown Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Hot Dogs, Voters Say

Known more for its pretzel varieties, a popular eatery has unexpectedly unseated some of Long Island’s oldest staples to be named as serving up the “best hot dogs.”

Levittown’s Knot of This World Pretzels has earned the prestigious honor - along with several others - after being polled by organizers of the Bethpage Best of LI.

Knot of This World took down Nathan’s Famous, Ben’s Kosher Deli, and Charlie’s Legendary Hot Dogs in Islip Terrace, which had shared the honors since 2010.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the "Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.”

"Like burgers, hot dogs are a staple at barbecues on Long Island in the summer. They’re also a must-have at Long Island Ducks games," organizers of the poll said.

"Nestled in a soft toasted bun and topped with chili and cheese, sauerkraut, or just plain ketchup and mustard, one dog usually isn’t enough.

"But no matter what season it is, if your tastebuds are craving a frankfurter, then look no further than the place with the Best Hot Dogs on Long Island."

Knot of This World Pretzels boasts a variety of hot dogs, flavored pretzels, nuggets, braids, platters, and an assortment of other items that have earned them acclaim and popularity both in Nassau and across Long Island.

The eatery also won Bethpage Best of LI’s “best soft pretzel" and “best bacon menu item,” according to the organizers of the poll.

“Expect to sink your teeth into a fresh, giant, and snap-happy frankfurter,” they said. “The sensationally delicious soft-baked dough shaped in a symmetrical loop is a cozy bun alternative and a real treat here.

“Considered perfectly sized for sharing and worth every penny, the pretzel part is not too salty or dense, just light, very fresh, and too tempting with the frank inside to carry out and eat later … You’ll gobble the combo up on the spot.”

The complete "Bethpage Best of LI" results can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.