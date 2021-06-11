Just In Time For Summer, Cool New Ice Cream Shop Opens New Long Island Location

Just in time for the hot weather a favorite Long Island "fusion" ice cream shop is opening a second location to spread the joy of biting into a cool cone.

Cloud Nine Ice Cream & Cereal Bar, currently located in Patchogue, where it fuses ice cream with cereal, will open a second location in Smithtown on Saturday, June 12.

The shop's delicious concoctions are quickly becoming a cult favorite and Yelpers love the current shop, so if the new one offers the same it's sure to be a hit.

Teddy Graham delight. Yelp

Here's how it works, ice cream lovers pick their own flavors by combining any cereal with soft serve vanilla ice cream and then they can choose from a variety of toppings.

The icy delights come in several forms including in a cup, cone, milkshake, or on a donut ice cream sandwich.

An ice cream donut sandwich. Yelp

The new shop, located at 83 E. Main St., Smithtown, will hold its grand opening at noon on Saturday.

One Yelper who is a fan of the Patchogue shop said: "I love this place I'm pretty sure I left a review already but I just came to say that I truly do love this place. In the summer spring fall-winter, Cloud Nine is always a good idea. Pro-tip. I add fruity pebbles to everything."

The first 50 customers will get a free ice cream coupon redeemable during their next visit to the shop.

