Just In Time For Summer, Cool New Ice Cream Shop Opens New Long Island Location

Just in time for the hot weather a favorite Long Island "fusion" ice cream shop is opening a second location to spread the joy of biting into a cool cone.
Cloud Nine Ice Cream & Cereal Bar, currently located in Patchogue, where it fuses ice cream with cereal, will open a second location in Smithtown on Saturday, June 12.
The shop's delicious concoctions are quickly becoming a cult favorite and Yelpers love the current shop, so if the new one offers the same it's sure to be a hit.
Here's how it works, ice cream lovers pick their own flavors by combining any cereal with soft serve vanilla ice cream and then they can choose from a variety of toppings.
The icy delights come in several forms including in a cup, cone, milkshake, or on a donut ice cream sandwich.
The new shop, located at 83 E. Main St., Smithtown, will hold its grand opening at noon on Saturday.
One Yelper who is a fan of the Patchogue shop said: "I love this place I'm pretty sure I left a review already but I just came to say that I truly do love this place. In the summer spring fall-winter, Cloud Nine is always a good idea. Pro-tip. I add fruity pebbles to everything."
The first 50 customers will get a free ice cream coupon redeemable during their next visit to the shop.
