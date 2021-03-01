Hidden Gem Long Island Mexican Cafe With Two Locations Offers Fresh, Unique Eats

Real foodies know good food and that's how many find about a small unassuming Mexican restaurant on Long Island that is serving up some very unassuming food.

The Golden Jalapenos in Calverton is one of the places where everything is handmade and something new hits the menu every day.

Have a hankering for a fish taco, or maybe a quesadilla with flair? Then this is your spot.

Located at 4486 Middle Country Road in the Calverton Commons Shopping Center, and at 833 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, the restaurant -- which also has added a food truck -- also serves up some interesting no so Mexican fares such as Ribeye steak w/ pesto Gorgonzola crust or lobster mac and cheese, to mention just a few.

They also offer a full local bar and plenty of salads, and yes, they deliver.

Yelp reviewers love this place. Here's a sample from just a few:

"I just had to write a review of this place because it was so great! Very unassuming and I probably would have totally passed it by if it wasn't recommended on one of the foodie pages.

"The food was excellent! My friend got the steak quesadilla and she said it was probably one of the best she ever had. We both got margaritas- strawberry and blackberry which were awesome cause they don't have any of that crappy syrup. I had the steady Eddie taco and the Puebla salad. The salad was big enough to eat for two meals and was really, really good. This is the kind of place I would totally go out of my way to go to. Go there now!"

Another diner said: "SO good! Really friendly service. Very happy we found this hidden gem!! We will be coming back."

Buffalo chicken tacos Golden Jalapenos/Facebook

Some other hot favorites include the new Buffalo chicken and mac & cheese tacos and the fried chicken tacos.

But you'll also find a lot of the old favorites such as fajitas, enchiladas, and burritos.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.