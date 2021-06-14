Here's Where Nassau, Suffolk Rank Among State's Fastest-Growing Counties, New Report Says

Long Island is among the fastest-growing regions in New York while the nation’s population is increasing at the slowest rate in a century, according to a new report.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the 30 fastest growing counties in New York between 2010 and 2019, which included both Nassau and Suffolk.

“A county typically sees population growth as a ‘bedroom community’ (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city,” the report states.

“These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds.”

Nassau County came in sixth on the list, with an increased population of 27,426 between 2010 and 2019, 200th among counties nationwide. The 2.1 percent population change is the 11th most among counties in New York and 1,201 in the US.

In 2019, the population in Nassau was at 1,356,509, the sixth most in New York and the 29th largest in the country.

Suffolk County is 16th, with an increased population of 1,284 between 2010 and 2019, 909th among counties nationwide. The 0.1 percent population change is the 11th most among counties in New York and 1,547 in the US.

In 2019, the population in Suffolk was at 1,483,832 fourth-most in New York and the 25th largest in the country.

The top five on the list - which can be found here - were Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Westchester County.

