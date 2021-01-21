Here Are The Five Places For Pizza In Nassau County

There's never been a better time than now to enjoy some tasty takeout.

With COVID-19 restrictions keeping many of us home, knowing where to get the best, delivery and pick-up meals is important.

Here are some of the top-reviewed pizzerias in Nassau County according to local Yelp critics with separate lists for restaurants that offer delivery and those that only offer takeout.

Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana

929 N. Broadway, Massapequa, (516) 799-0091 saveriospizza.com

All of the pizzas at Saverio’s are made according to “Neapolitan tradition" - which is serious business.

Neapolitan or Naples-style pizza is a “Traditional Speciality Guaranteed” in Europe and making it is an artform on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list. In Italy, if you’re good enough, you can get certified as a Neapolitan pizza-maker by the Association Vera Pizza Napoletana, which is what the owner of Saverio’s Authentic Pizza did. The pizza is baked in a wood-fired oven at temperatures over 800 degrees. Pies come out fully cooked in minutes.

Menu standouts: Margherita D.O.P. pizza, Mom’s pizza, broccoli rabe sausage pizza, and angioletti alla Nutella (dessert pizza).

Review by Synn S. of Plainview: “This place is absolutely amazing. I cannot say enough good things about the pizza here. This isn't crappy NY pizza pretending to be authentic Italian; this is the real deal. Try the Mom's and the broccoli rabe sausage. Also, go next door into the pork store and bring home some sausage and other meats. It's just AMAZING.”

Villa Meci Pizzeria

214 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove (516) 801-4400 villameci.com

Known for its unique pizza toppings, Villa Meci serves comfort foods like mac n’ cheese, pizza-style.

Menu standouts: The Grandpa pizza made with hot cherry peppers and crumbled sausage, Mac & cheese with bacon pizza, Chicken Caesar pizza, Villa Meci cheesesteak, Buffalo chicken roll, and homemade panini.

Review by Jacob K., Manhattan: “Decided to try their buff chick roll was it was a hard 10. Quality of chicken was excellent, which often is a problem at pizza places. Perfect amount of Buffalo sauce and melted cheese. Dough is perfect consistency -- some parts soft and doughy, some crisp and crunchy. Just perfect.”

Acqua E Farina Pizzaria

43 Berry Hill Road, Syosset (516) 802-2272 - On Facebook

Acqua E Farina serves up pizza that is simply inspired. In January, the pizzeria’s pizza of the month is The Mortadella - Mozzarella, pistachio cream, mortadella, and Buratta. In December, they had the ”holiday pie” - Mozzarella, figs, cranberries, Feta, walnuts, and honey. The pizza and a lot of other menu items are cooked in a wood-fired oven.

In November, the restaurant underwent a “facelift” and added new menu items.

Menu standouts: Pistachio pizza, “Pera” pizza (Mozarella, fresh pear, Gorgonzola, garlic, and olive oil), and the Salmone pizza (Mozarella, smoked salmon, lemon, and scallions).

Review by Dave C., Somers Point, NJ: “ I ordered the Tartufata Pizza & Casa Salad, and I can CONFIDENTLY say, this is the BEST Pizza and Freshest Salad on the Gold Coast. Customer service was impeccable. Porcini mushrooms on the pizza were perfectly cooked. The crust is slightly charred to perfection. … Turn around time for takeout was quick.”

Talluci’s Pizzeria

1249 Melville Road, Farmingdale, NY (613) 390-9684 tallucispizzeriamenu.com

A lot of people in the community love the pizza, but they love the owners as well. Each year, Talluci’s sells heart-shaped pizzas and donates a portion of the sale to support local families struggling with medical expenses. The Sicilian-style pizza is described as light and airy with the perfect amount of sauce and cheese.

Menu standouts: Cataffo’s Sicilian square pizza, Upside down pizza (cheese on the bottom), Rigatoni ala vodka grandma, Roni Cups pizza (roni overload, hot honey drizzle, light Mozzarella), fried chicken roll, meatball sliders.

Review by Genevieve R., Long Island, NY: “I only came for 2 grandma slices but let me tell you, they were excellent! Called in the slices they were ready waiting for me...nice and hot. $7 for two slices. Crust was super crisp, sauce was ever so slightly sweet and plenty of fresh mozzarella. One of my favorite grandma slices I've had.”

Main Street Pizza

302 Main St., Farmingdale (516) 777-3600 - mainstreetpizzali.com

Described as a combination of “old-school Brooklyn charm and modern elegance,” Main Street Pizza relies on fresh ingredients to make its Italian-based pies some of the best-reviewed in Nassau County.

Menu standouts: Housemade mozzarella sticks, Risotto balls, Italian eggrolls, buffalo wing buckets, Chicken Parmesan pizza, Rucola pizza, Romano chicken hero, and lasagna.

Review by Andie E. of Queens: “The Bianca slice was delicious; also thin crust (yay!) and very flavorful. A hearty slice when you're not in the mood for marinara sauce. I enjoyed this slice more than the regular slice. While I was waiting for my pizza, I saw lots of different dishes being delivered to the dining room. They all looked (& smelled) delicious! On my next visit, I look forward to dining in and trying their entrees!”

Be sure to weigh in with your thoughts by posting a comment below, and share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.