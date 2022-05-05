Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Four Arrested On Long Island After Complaints Of Drug Dealing, Police Say
Lifestyle

Hempstead Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Conroy Jarman
Conroy Jarman Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island man has won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize.

Nassau County resident Conroy Jarman, of Hempstead, claimed the top prize from the scratch-off game, according to an announcement from New York Lottery on Friday, April 29.

NY Lottery said Jarman chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $518,826 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Quick Pick Deli, which is located at 416 Uniondale Ave. in Uniondale, the lottery said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.