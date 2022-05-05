Hempstead Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life Scratch-Off Prize

A Long Island man has won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize.

Nassau County resident Conroy Jarman, of Hempstead, claimed the top prize from the scratch-off game, according to an announcement from New York Lottery on Friday, April 29.

NY Lottery said Jarman chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $518,826 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Quick Pick Deli, which is located at 416 Uniondale Ave. in Uniondale, the lottery said.

