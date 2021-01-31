Gourmet Slices A Big Draw For Pizzeria With Two Long Island Locations

Long Island foodies are flocking to a place known for its gourmet pizza.

That "place" is La Bistro in both Wading River and Coram which also features other noteworthy offerings from pasta to salad to heroes.

The first restaurant in Wading River was opened in 2011 by Matt Rappa, of Selden, who grew up in an Italian traditional lifestyle that took him into the Italian food industry 17 years ago.

The first was such a success, he opened the Corman location a few years later after getting and keeping a local following of foodies who know a good slice when they bite into one.

A look at Yelp reviews tells the story with such accolades as: "Best pizza in Coram," and "Living on Long Island my entire life ( almost 50 years) I have eaten a lot of pizza In my time, and this place is absolutely right at the top of my best pizza list."

And some of the choices are very different and inventive such as the tossed salad with mozzarella cheese, or the cheesesteak slice, or wait, try the chicken, broccoli, cheddar slice.

The list goes on and on and the slices are so large they make a meal.

The Coram restaurant is at 512 Middle Country Road. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except Sunday which runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 631-696-4467.

The Wading River store is at 6265 Route 25A. The hours are the same. Call 631-886-2326.

