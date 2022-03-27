Contact Us
Garden City Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Barbecue Restaurant
Garden City Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Barbecue Restaurant

Nicole Valinote
Smōk-Haus, located at 7 12th St. in Garden City
Smōk-Haus, located at 7 12th St. in Garden City Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A popular eatery was voted the best barbecue restaurant on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Smōk-Haus is located at 7 12th St. in Garden City.

Some specials the restaurant offers include smoked bratwurst sandwiches, spare ribs, dark chocolate chili, and chili cheese fries.

"My wife and I had a great experience at Smok-Haus," Craig L. said in a Yelp review. "We sat at the bar. The Shishito peppers, firecracker shrimp and fish tacos were phenomenal. Great cocktail menu and beer list. We had a nice conversation with Yanni. This is the best BBQ we have had on LI. Hope to come back soon. Highly recommended!"

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

