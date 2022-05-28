Garden City Eatery Serves Best Ribs On Long Island, Voters Say

A new eatery has earned the distinction of having “Long Island’s Best Ribs,” according to a new poll.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the "Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.”

For the past several years, Smokin Al’s in Massapequa Park and Bell’s Kitchen and Smokehouse in Franklin Square have been named “Best Ribs on Long Island,” but in 2022, they were unseated by Smok-Haus, a popular eatery on 12th Street in Garden City.

Featuring BBQ pits loaded with premium beef, pork and chicken, and shrimp that is smoked for hours, Smoke-Haus’ ribs are what earned them top marks this year.

“The dry rub, melt in your mouth ribs at Smok-Haus are sensational and deserve a whole chapter,” organizers of the poll said. This amazingly delicious tender, fall off the bone dish here is sensational.”

The ribs are then smoked individually, cut, and fried for texture before being coated with dry rub, mild Korean, BBQ, or a spicy hot mango habanero sauce.

According to the owners, Smoke-Haus “pairs (their) fall off the bone proteins with wholesome comfort dishes as well as regional street food. The creativity of (the) kitchen continues when you walk through (the) doors.

“Come and see for yourself.”

The complete Bethpage Best of LI can be found here.

