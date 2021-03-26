Food Truck Serves Up Wood-Fire Pizza On Long Island

Food trucks are nothing new, but a food truck with a wood-fired oven for pizzas certainly is and pie lovers are flocking a the new pizza truck that can be found on Long Island.

Suffolk County's Vincent's NYWF Pizza, located at 384 Mark Tree Road in East Setauket, is growing quite the following, especially by Long Island foodies and Yelpers alike.

"Ah-mazing pizza! Have you heard of the Traveling Wilburys? These guys are the Italian Traveling Wilburys with their bright red mobile truck and wood-fired stove," said one Yelper.

I was going to write a review after I tried every single pizza Vincents offers but it seems the pizza gets better with every visit. No reason to wait, this is the real deal.

One Long Island foodie, Elizabeth OKeefe said she finally got to visit Vincent's and said "wow they are all so delicious."

Not only is the food delicious, she said, but the owners are the sweetest people!

Visitors will find all kinds of interesting pizzas ranging from the normal pepperoni to every kind of yummy connection including the Suffolk which features blue cheese, chunky buffalo bites, and plenty of mozzarella.

Yum, pizza from Vincent's. Yelp

They also offer a couple of salads.

One Yelper liked the pie so much they hired the truck for their son's birthday party: "It was phenomenal. Pizzas were ready lickety-split on a table set up in front of the truck and served by one of the gracious and excited owners, parents were able to enjoy as well and the kids oohed and aahed saying it was the best pizza they've ever had."

Another had this to say: "Awesome pizza. Nice thin crust with the perfect amount of wood-fired char - high-quality ingredients & toppings. We came out from NYC, and this is right on par with anything you'd find in BK/Queens/Manhattan."

So pizza in a truck might seem alien, but apparently, at Vincent's, it's hit just the right spot.

To call ahead, dial 631-991-5766.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.