East Rockaway Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Meatballs, Voters Say

This Long Island restaurant knows a thing or two about meatballs, according to voters.

For the second year in a row, those voters on Best of Long Island have named Grandpa Tony’s Wood Fired Pizza as having the best meatballs around.

Located at 101 Althouse Ave. in East Rockaway, they offer “Old World Italian cuisine with hearty portions and fresh ingredients."

Meatball fans won’t want to miss the Grandpa Tony’s Meatball Bomb, with homemade savory meatballs and topped with ricotta in a freshly toasted bread bowl.

And for the calorie-conscious, how about the meatball salad, with lettuce, red onion, tomato, celery, and Italian dressing topped with homemade meatballs and imported plum tomato sauce.

A check of online reviews shows a satisfied customer base.

“Just picked up Grandpa Tony for the second time since I've moved to ER - the food and service is great. They serve authentic Italian pizza the right way. It's good quality stuff, not your average NY pizza. If you're looking for Italian artisan pizza with fresh mozzarella and sauce this is your spot,” Amir Y., of Queens, wrote on Yelp.

“This is probably one of my new favorite pizza/Italian spots! Food was 5 star, drinks 5 star and service 5 star. I recommend the buffalo chicken pizza was amazing, along with their pink sauce. The chicken parm was great too!” Gina M, of Oceanside, wrote on Yelp.

Grandpa Tony’s is open Tuesday through Sunday, and closed on Mondays. Find out more on its website.

