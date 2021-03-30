COVID-19: Still Waiting On Stimulus Check? Here's New Info On Status

Some Americans are still waiting on the third round of COVID-19 stimulus checks as the federal government continues sending out millions of payments to those waiting.

Two rounds of the latest batch of COVID-19 have already been distributed to eligible taxpayers who provided direct deposit information on their 2019 or 2020 returns, providing some relief to Americans struggling during the pandemic.

According to the IRS, it has already distributed approximately 127 million payments for a total of $325 billion under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

For the third stimulus payment, 30 million Americans who receive Social Security, Veterans Administration, or Railroad Retirement benefits are still waiting for their money, though lawmakers are pushing to get those checks distributed as soon as possible.

No exact date has been set for when the third round of stimulus payments will be made to that sub-group, though it is expected by the end of the week.

“If no additional issues arise, the IRS currently expects to complete that work and to begin processing these payment files at the end of this week,” the agency said in a statement.

Any impatient American still waiting on their stimulus check can track it from the IRS’ “Get My Payment” tool.

“Get My Payment” is updated daily, typically overnight, and is a means to avoid having Americans flooding the IRS phone lines asking where their stimulus check is. Officials noted that those working the phones do not have any information that isn’t listed on the IRS website.

To check the status, one simply has to go to the secure website, enter their Social Security number, birth date, street address, and ZIP code.

Once inside “Get My Payment,” one will be able to monitor its payment status. It will either tell you a payment has been processed with a payment date available, or that you are eligible, but a payment has not been processed, and no date is available.

The IRS noted that the first and second Economic Impact Payments no longer appear in “Get My Payment.”

According to the IRS, those who are told the status is unavailable, it could be because the status is unavailable, the IRS hasn’t yet processed the payment, or one is not eligible to receive a stimulus check.

Americans who make less than $75,000 per year or couples who file their taxes jointly and make less than $150,000 combined are all eligible to receive the $1,400 payment.

In a statement made earlier this month, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said that “Even though the tax season is in full swing, IRS employees again worked around the clock to quickly deliver help to millions of Americans struggling to cope with this historic pandemic.”

