COVID-19: Poll Shows How Many Say Pandemic Has Had Impact On Their Mental Health

Americans are split about whether or not the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had an impact on their mental well being, according to a new poll.

A newly released Quinnipiac University survey of 1,323 voters found that 49 percent of Americans polled believe that the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health, with 50 percent saying it has not.

One percent said they didn’t know if their mental health has been impacted.

Of those polled, 49 percent of those who believed it has impacted their mental health were registered Democrats, while 34 percent were Republican. Fifty percent of those who said they didn’t have concerns about their mental health were Democratic, opposed to 66 Republicans.

According to the World Health Organization, “the new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children, and lack of physical contact with other family members, friends, and colleagues take time to get used to.

“Adapting to lifestyle changes such as these, and managing the fear of contracting the virus and worry about people close to us who are particularly vulnerable, are challenging for all of us.”

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy added, "hanging in there but feeling vulnerable, nearly half of voters say this is all taking a mental toll

The WHO recommends that to maintain mental health, one should:

Get up and go to bed at similar times every day.

Keep up with personal hygiene.

Eat healthy meals at regular times.

Exercise regularly.

Allocate time for working and time for resting.

Make time for doing things you enjoy.

The complete Quinnipiac poll can be found here.

