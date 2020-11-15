COVID-19: Poll Reveals Americans' Thoughts On A New Possible Lockdown

The majority of Americans say they are unlikely to comply with another possible lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to mount across the country, according to a newly released poll.

The latest Gallup poll found that 49 percent of Americans said they would be likely to stay home for a month if recommended by public health officials due to an outbreak of the virus.

The number is down from 67 percent in late March and early April, when the virus first started surging across the country.

More than half of Americans (61 percent) said they were unlikely to acquiesce to orders to return to sheltering indoors and ramping down the economy, despite the country seeing record highs in new cases since the weather turned.

Respondents said that 33 percent of Americans would be “very or somewhat unlikely” to comply with another lockdown.

Most of the decline in Americans' willingness to follow shelter-in-place advice is due to a sharp drop among Republicans -- falling to 40 percent in Gallup's latest polling, from 74 percent in the spring.

Democrats' willingness to stay at home has remained high, at 87 percent versus 91 percent in March and April.

According to pollsters, “mask-wearing likely has something to do with this increase in confidence, as the CDC reversed itself in early April and began to advise average Americans to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of infection.

“Amid surging COVID-19 cases nationally, Americans are increasingly likely to perceive that the coronavirus situation is getting worse,” they noted. “But their concern about personally getting the virus has not increased at the same pace, and they are far less willing to comply with shelter-in-place advice today than they were in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic this spring.”

