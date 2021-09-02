Contact Us
COVID-19: Long Island Venue To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test

Nicole Valinote
A Long Island venue announced that guests must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for entry beginning next month. 

The Paramount in Huntington said it will begin implementing the policy, previously announced by Live Nation, on Monday, Oct. 4.

Guests can either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination at least two weeks after the final dose or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours prior to entering the venue, The Paramount said.

The Paramount said all members of its staff are fully vaccinated.

Find the full announcement here.

