COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Six-Figure Earners In NYC Who've Considered Relocating

Of the 53 percent of New York City employees that earn six figures and work from home, 44 percent have considered leaving the Big Apple within the past four months for less expensive pastures, according to a brand-new Siena Poll, citing the risk of COVID-19, economic concerns and their newfound ability to work at home.

Eighty percent of the city's tax revenue is taken from earners making over $100,000 per year, making the possibility of a mass flight from the boroughs making the city vulnerable to tax erosion. Of this bracket, according to the survey, 37 percent have intentions to leave the city within the next two years, and 38 percent think that their city is "moving in the wrong direction."

Working from home is the "new normal" for city-dwellers, according to nearly two-thirds of those asked, and 30 percent said that this perception gives them more incentive to move.

Of the 782 New York City adults polled via phone between July and August of this year, 53 percent indicated that their quality of life was "good" before the pandemic hit. Now, due to the impacts of COVID-19, only 30 percent maintained that quality of life.

Only 11 percent of six-figure earners said that they were working entirely outside their homes.

When asked whether they thought that New York City would return to normal "any time soon," 69 percent indicated that they were "not confident" that things would return to the way that they were pre-pandemic.

Eighty percent indicated that it would take at least a calendar year before economic normalcy returned, and another 69 percent felt that social normalcy would also take over a year to recover.

Only 28 percent of respondents agreed with the statement that New York City “will weather this crisis, and things will be back to normal soon.”

Of those polled, 52 percent indicated that crime levels in New York city concerned them, and 56 percent were concerned about their cost of living, These concerned were outweighed by the fear of coronavirus spread, with 62 percent of those polled reporting that this was a concerning element of living in the city.

Of respondents with children, 53 percent were concerned about sending them back to New York City schools; of African American respondents, 76 percent of those with children had the same concerns.

