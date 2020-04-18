Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of NYers Who May Have Already Gotten Novel Coronavirus

A new study found that one in seven New Yorkers may have had COVID-19.
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that as many as one in seven New Yorkers may have already gotten novel coronavirus (COVID-19), even if they weren’t positively tested in a hospital.

Using data from Manhattan hospitals, the study determined that approximately 15 percent of the patients studied were positive for COVID-19, even though only a handful had symptoms. There were similar findings in Germany and Iceland, according to researchers.

According to a report, “this means that the occasional hopeful suggestions that the coronavirus is already widespread globally and herd immunity will be putting an end to the pandemic any minute now are most likely bunk.

“But it also means that the confirmed coronavirus cases reported by governments and tabulated in places like the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus map represent only the tip of the iceberg of actual infections, especially in disease hot spots.”

