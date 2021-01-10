Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Car Shortly After Falling Onto Long Island Roadway
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Here's How Long To Wait For Vaccine If You've Already Had Virus, Dr. Fauci Says

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

People who have COVID-19 should definitely get the vaccine - but they should probably wait a while after recovery to take the first dose, said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

People may assume that once they’ve gotten COVID-19, they can’t get it again and don’t need to get the vaccine - but that is not true, Fauci said.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, during a C-Span interview, Fauci said that people should wait about 90 days after they have gotten COVID-19 to take the vaccine.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from getting the virus again, but just for a little while.

“We don’t know how long,” Fauci said about post-COVID-19 recovery immunity. “So, in order to ensure that they don’t get reinfected, we do recommend that people who have been infected actually do get a vaccine. So, you shouldn’t rule yourself out.”

If you would like to know when the vaccine may be available to you, or how to schedule a vaccination, visit your state’s department of public health’s COVID-19 response plan. You can find a link to your state’s health department at usa.gov/state-health.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.