COVID-19: Here's How Long To Wait For Vaccine If You've Already Had Virus, Dr. Fauci Says

People who have COVID-19 should definitely get the vaccine - but they should probably wait a while after recovery to take the first dose, said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

People may assume that once they’ve gotten COVID-19, they can’t get it again and don’t need to get the vaccine - but that is not true, Fauci said.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, during a C-Span interview, Fauci said that people should wait about 90 days after they have gotten COVID-19 to take the vaccine.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from getting the virus again, but just for a little while.

“We don’t know how long,” Fauci said about post-COVID-19 recovery immunity. “So, in order to ensure that they don’t get reinfected, we do recommend that people who have been infected actually do get a vaccine. So, you shouldn’t rule yourself out.”

If you would like to know when the vaccine may be available to you, or how to schedule a vaccination, visit your state’s department of public health’s COVID-19 response plan. You can find a link to your state’s health department at usa.gov/state-health.

