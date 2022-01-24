COVID-19: Drive-Through Rapid Testing Sites Consolidated On Long Island

With Long Island seeing improved COVID-19 numbers over the past week, some drive-through testing sites will be consolidating in Suffolk County this week.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that there will be three testing sites open, beginning as of Monday, Jan. 24 which will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

The testing sites will be located at these locations:

Red Creek Park on Old Riverhead Road in the Hampton Bays (open for school-required testing and community testing) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays;

on Old Riverhead Road in the Hampton Bays (open for school-required testing and community testing) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays; Heckscher State Park , Field 8 in East Islip from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays;

, Field 8 in East Islip from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays; Cathedral Pines County Park on Yaphank Middle Island Road in Middle Island from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. on Fridays.

Each of the three sites will have a testing capacity of up to 500 per day.

“As our COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decrease, as well as the demand for testing, we will be consolidating our Drive-Thru Community Rapid Testing Sites beginning Jan. 24,” Bellone announced on social media. “Suffolk will now operate testing sites on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.