COVID-19: Bethpage Air Show At Jones Beach State Park Will Return This Year

After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the Bethpage Air Show will hit Long Island again this year to kick off the Memorial Day holiday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, March 15, the air show at Jones Beach State Park will return as a ticketed event, with reduced capacity and social distancing measures to ensure a safe return of the longtime Long Island beachfront tradition.

Sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union the air show features a range of military and civilian aerial performers, usually to a packed house of eventgoers thrilled with the specular.

"As we continue to see progress in our fight against COVID and cautiously reopen our state, we can look forward to enjoying more and more outdoor adventures this summer - including the annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park," Cuomo said.

This year's show features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt (Warthog), U.S.Army Golden Knights U.S. Army parachute team, and the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue team, as well as many other world-class civilian performers.

The air show will take place Friday, May 28, Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day.

Visitors must purchase a ticket in advance to park at Jones Beach during the show.

Details on purchasing a ticket will be announced at a later date.

Parking capacity will be reduced by 50 percent, and only those with a ticket will be allowed to enter.

State Parks will have additional staff on hand to enforce all health and safety requirements, including face-covering requirements and social distancing.

State Park Police will be supplemented by assistance from New York State Police.

Individuals with appointments at the Jones Beach Covid-19 testing or vaccine sites will not be impacted and will be able to enter through dedicated traffic lanes.

