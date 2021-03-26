Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Community Rallies To Support Family Of 25-Year-Old Long Island Fatal Shooting Victim

Kathy Reakes
David Bliss
David Bliss Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Theresa Bliss

A grieving Long Island mother who just lost her son during a tragic shooting has started a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses.

David Bliss, age 25, of Shirley, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound on Wednesday, March 24.

The investigation into the shooting continues and the suspect has not been captured.

The family turned to GoFundMe after her husband lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bliss says the family does not have the money for a proper funeral.

In the GoFundMe, Bliss' mother, Theresa Bliss, said: 

"On March 24, 2021, my beautiful, loving, caring, blue-eyed boy left this Earth. My first-born, a piece of my heart. He was murdered in broad daylight."

"Any help would be immensely appreciated," she added.

"David, Mommy will love you always and forever ❤️. I know Papa and Papa Jack welcomed you into the gates of Heaven and to eternal peace. RIP my baby boy. ❤️"

To date, the GoFundMe effort has raised $11,000 of the $20,000 goal.

To donate, click here

