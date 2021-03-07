Classic Long Island Italian Eatery Stands Out For Tender Lobster, Octopus Dishes

There are many ways in which a venerable Long Island Italian restaurant stands out - charming staff, authentic Sicilian cuisine, a plethora of wines, and flaming lobsters.

Casa Rustica in Smithtown has the unique distinction of serving a succulent, tableside lobster flambe. In this preparation, the meat is removed from a 2-3 lb. lobster, basted, then cooked in a bright, hot flash of fire before it is returned to the shell and served.

The eatery also does a tableside pasta dish tossed in a wheel of cheese the size of a snare drum. This is not your nonna's cacio e pepe.

Casa Rustica is about more than eating, it’s a dining experience, noted Yelp foodie MaryJo B. of Mount Sinai.

“Have not been here to Casa Rustica in many years. I'm sorry that I have not,” MaryJo B. said. “The food was fantastic! The service impeccable! And oh, those meatballs what a perfect dinner experience and the lobster dinner was perfectly cooked. We will definitely be back soon and look forward to another fantastic meal. Thank you for a great meal!”

The Casa Rustica menu is loaded with hearty Sicilian dishes. Standouts include Stuffed pork chop, Chicken Palermo, Branzino In Costa Di Sale (Salt-crusted whole fish with tomato concasse, parsley, and dijon), Nonna’s Meatballs, Tuna and Scallop Crudo, Grilled octopus salad, Bolognese, and Chicken Scarpariello.

Yelp foodie Nicole M. of New York City said Casa Rustica was the perfect place for date night with her husband and that the octopus was tender and delicious.

“This restaurant is phenomenal,” Nicole M. said. “My husband and I had a date night here and everything was excellent. We started with an octopus special that was tender and flavorful. We also had the baked clams oreganata. We could not decide which we liked more. I had a pasta special with fresh pasta, shrimp, and scallops in a delicious lobster broth. My husband had a ribeye steak special that was topped with eggplant, prosciutto, and mozzarella. Like the octopus, the steak was also very tender. We finished off our meal with a Nutella cheesecake and chocolate mousse cake, both of which were divine. Our waiter was personable and attentive. We cannot wait for our next date night here.”

Founded in 1985 by restauranteur Mimmo “The Boss” Gambino, Casa Rustica quickly endeared itself to the neighborhood. That was the same year Hurricane Gloria blew through NYC causing major damage and some deaths. Many people were without electricity and water - but not Casa Rustica. By some miracle, the restaurant maintained power throughout the ordeal.

“These amazing citizens swarmed to our tiny new restaurant and we happily gave them warmth, shelter, water, and most of all, our magnificent Italian cuisine,” the restaurant’s online bio said. “Little did we know, our story was just about to begin.”

At 36 years old, Casa Rustica has undergone a handful of major updates and renovations that kept up with the times but retained the restaurant’s fine-dining-with-family vibe.

Now the restaurant is casual chic with cream walls and an ornate, stunning black and gold accent wall, pale floorboards, a stone fireplace, and small hanging glass lamps for the tables. The bar is a sumptuous velvet, navy blue under a shimmering drinking glass rack. On the walls are black and white framed photos of smiling people. Behind the bar is an antique cash register.

Casa Rustica recently updated its website, which now features a photo gallery of guests as well as updates on live music events.

Casa Rustica, 175 W. Main St., Smithtown, is open Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Contact the restaurant at (631) 265-9265 or casarustica1985.com.

