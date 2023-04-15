Burgers Sold Through ‘Speakeasy' Window At Long Beach Eatery Nominated For Best In State

The best hamburgers in New York may just come from a hidden, speakeasy-style window set in a black iron door that's located below a flashing red light that signals when the grill is on.

“The only way to find out, is to find out! Follow the red light!” reads the Instagram bio for Blackdoor Burger, a Long Beach restaurant known for keeping its exact location hush-hush.

“#IfYouKnowYouKnow,” reads an Instagram post from June 2018.

Rumor has it that those with a nose for tracking the tantalizing aroma of sizzling beef may get a whiff along New York Avenue, but that’s as much as this reporter is willing to divulge for fear of absolutely torpedoing his inbox.

Those who have been lucky enough to find the eatery have not been disappointed, so much so that Blackdoor Burger is among 29 restaurants that were nominated for this year’s Best New York Burger competition.

Voting for the 7th annual contest, which is put on by the New York Beef Council, is underway until Wednesday, April 19.

The appropriately named “Blackout Burger” is made with American cheese, pickle, tomato, onion, and "red light" sauce. Diners can also throw in some French fries or cheese fries.

Despite its secretive location and a $2 upcharge for “bad attitudes,” Blackdoor Burger seems to be a hit with local foodies, having garnered numerous positive reviews online.

“Absolutely one of the best burgers around!” one customer wrote on the company’s Facebook page.

Another commenter was equally pleased after tracking the restaurant down, writing, “Had a burger last Saturday night. It’s now Thursday 2 a.m. and my husband is heading back there for more. Please let the red light be on!”

Once voting for the “best burger” competition wraps up, the top four restaurants will take part in a final cookoff showdown at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse on May 8.

A panel of judges will crown the winner after rating them on a scale of 1 to 10, based on taste and visual appearance.

Those interested in voting in the competition can do so here.

