Brand-New Long Island Restaurant Gains Praise For Tasty Offerings, Spacious Seating

A brand-new Long Island restaurant is bringing Medetrreranian street food indoors.

Super Greek in Ronkonkoma specializes in Greek gyros and bowls - with no shortage of flavorful combinations.

It's also serving unique “pita melts” stuffed with chicken souvlaki, veggies, or gyro meat - and french fry bowls (a new take on standard rice bowls, which Super Greek also makes).

The restaurant has seating for up to 30 people and offers takeout and curbside pickup as well. The setup is similar to a Subway or Chipotle where you go up to the counter, choose your protein and toppings, then watch the staff assemble your food in front of you.

The toppings and sauces options are seriously deep at Super Greek with items such as dolmades, pickled red onions, roasted beets, Greek muffuletta, tahini, “crazy” Feta, and “feisty” Greek dressing.

The restaurant is owned by brothers Raphael and Kostas Mokkaz as well as Mike Hernandez.

Since 2018, and up until January, the owners were running a different restaurant in the space, selling burgers and wings. The switch to Greek food officially took place with a grand opening in January.

Online reviewers have said they appreciate how the friendly Super Greek staff is adhering to COVID-19 best practices during the pandemic. The dining room feels spacious, said Yelp foodie Jose S., of Melville.

People also made positive comments about the food.

Yelp foodie Roseann V., of Holtsville, said she loved that Super Greek had an abundance of healthy foods - with the option to get something a little less healthy if you like.

“If you're looking for something new and different, this is it,” Roseann V. said. “Really delicious options if you're looking for something healthy. I had a rice bowl, half rice/half quinoa with chicken gyro. Everything from the rice and quinoa to the toppings, to the fire tzatziki, was delicious. If [you] want to cheat a little, the Greek poutine is great. Give this place a try. You'll be happy you did!”

Super Greek, 966 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. Contact the restaurant at (631) 648-9080 or supergreekny.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.