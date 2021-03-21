Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lifestyle

Brand-New Long Island Halal Restaurant Off To Strong Start

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ready for a gyro? Head to a new restaurant on Long Island.
Ready for a gyro? Head to a new restaurant on Long Island. Photo Credit: Yelp

A brand-new Halal restaurant on Long Island is off to a good start with their unusual mix of Greek and healthy foods that seems to be drawing a wide mix of the community.

The Ali Halal Grill in Medford in Suffolk County is serving up everything from acai bowls to stuffed gyros that are sure to please just about every taste.

A quick glance at their menu shows they concentrate on Greek by offering falafels and lamb, of the aforementioned gyros. 

But thrown in the mix are chicken and waffles, and fried chicken that one Yelpers said was to "die for." 

Other Yelpers seem to agree with plenty of five-star reviews.

"This newly opened ALI HALAL GRILL restaurant serves delicious meals such as lamb/chicken/ Falafel over rice Gyro plus a lot more such as my favorite the Acai Bowls and their fried chicken is to die for. A+ and it's worth the money and trip."

Fresh acai bowls.

Yelp

Another really liked the new and different options: "HALLELUJAH!! Been so tiring visiting the same types of restaurants with the same type of food options in the area. Been waiting for a halal spot and this place answered the call. Between the prices, the staff, and the food I wish I could give them 6 stars. While waiting for our food one of the guys insisted we tried the fried chicken and I kid you not it was some of the best we've ever had."

Still, another, who drove from Queens, loved the acai bowls: " Yes! Açaí bowls? Yes!"

So whether you're in the mood for a gyro, or fried chicken, or maybe even some fresh acai, head for the new Ali Halal Grill.

The restaurant is located at 2920 NY-112 in Medford.

