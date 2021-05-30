Contact Us
Lifestyle

Bethpage Air Show Cleared To Go On Memorial Day After Back-To-Back Cancellations

Joe Lombardi
The Bethpage Air Show on Jones Beach.
The Bethpage Air Show on Jones Beach. Photo Credit: NY.gov

Following back-to-back washouts, the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park has been cleared to go on Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.

The show had been canceled on both Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30 due to inclement weather.

It will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Parking passes will be honored from the canceled shows on Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest info, visit bethpageairshow.com.

Skies will remain cloudy to start the day Monday, but there is just a slight chance for a morning shower.

Skies will become partly sunny skies around midday Memorial Day, with more seasonable temperatures, as the high temperature reaches the upper 60s.

