Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Seen This Car? Long Island Hit-Run Driver Wanted
Lifestyle

$1,000,000 Powerball Prize Split Between Westbury Friend Group

Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories
Nine friends from Westbury claimed their million-dollar Powerball second prize on Friday, April 14, lottery officials announced.
Nine friends from Westbury claimed their million-dollar Powerball second prize on Friday, April 14, lottery officials announced. Photo Credit: New York Lottery Winning

Talk about good friends.

Nine Long Island pals have claimed their lottery winnings, lottery officials announced.

The group of friends, all from Westbury, split their respective shares of a $1 million Powerball second prize on Friday, April 14, the New York Lottery reported.

The winning numbers for the drawing, which occurred on Friday, January 13, were 30-43-45-46-61 and Powerball 14.

Each friend took their payment as a single lump sum after required withholdings, according to lottery officials.

The winners are:

  • Leonard Foxson
  • Toby Giagrande
  • Frederick Kleinsteuber
  • Martin Kopelowitz
  • Donald Mandel
  • Philip Savarese
  • Jo Ann Seeno
  • Gerald Tinter
  • Ronald Tortora

Each of the winners received $72,333, except for Savarese, who received $72,334.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shoprite, located at 1675 Old Country Road in Plainview.

During the fiscal year 2021 to 2022, lottery officials say New York’s Powerball game generated $358,376,004 in total sales.

Nassau County school districts received $172,704,552 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that same period.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.