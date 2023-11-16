LI Rep Santos Won't Run For Re-Election: 'Substantial Evidence' Of Lawbreaking, Committee Says

In a damning report released Thursday, Nov. 16, the committee - made up of five Republicans and five Democrats - said it had unanimously concluded there was “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking and was referring its findings to the Department of Justice.

Specifically, the investigation found that Santos:

"Sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit;

“Blatantly stole from his campaign;

“Deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit;

“Reported fictitious loans to his political committees to induce donors and party committees to make further contributions to his campaign – and then diverted more campaign money to himself as purported ‘repayments’ of those fictitious loans;

“Used his connections to high value donors and other political campaigns to obtain additional funds for himself through fraudulent or otherwise questionable business dealings;

“And he sustained all of this through a constant series of lies to his constituents, donors, and staff about his background and experience.”

The committee said it was “immediately” referring its allegations to the Justice Department.

“The Committee concurs with the (Investigative Subcommittee)’s determination that Representative Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House," members said in a statement.

Shortly after the report was made public, Santos released a 320-word statement in which he announced he would not seek reelection in 2024 and decried the investigation as a “smear” campaign.

“Everyone who participated in this grave miscarriage of Justice should all be ashamed of themselves. I’ve come to expect vitriol like this from political opposition but not from the hallowed halls of public service,” Santos said on X, formerly Twitter.

“I will remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity… I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed,” he continued.

“I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.

“Public service life was never a goal or a dream, but I stepped up to the occasion when I felt my country needed it most. I will 100% continue to maintain my commitment to my conservative values in my remaining time in Congress.”

The committee's findings led to several Republicans calling for Santos' immediate resignation.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican representing the 17th District in Rockland Putnam counties, called on Santos to “end this farce and resign immediately" in a statement.

“If he refuses, he must be removed from congress. His conduct is not only unbecoming and embarrassing, it is criminal,” he said. “He is unfit to serve and should resign today.”

Santos, a Long Island Republican whose 3rd District includes parts of Nassau County and Queens, found himself in the committee’s sights in March 2023 after admitting that he lied about much of his background on the campaign trail.

He is already facing a total of 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. Two of his former campaign staffers have already pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

Among his alleged crimes, according to prosecutors, was a scheme to steal thousands of dollars from his campaign donors.

He's also accused of illegally receiving more than $24,000 in unemployment insurance benefits in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santos, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is scheduled to stand trial in September 2024.

The Ethics Committee’s report came just weeks after Santos survived a vote on the House floor to expel him from office.

A resolution brought by his fellow New York Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito failed with 179 members voting in favor and 213 voting against. Nineteen members voted “present.

Expulsion from Congress requires a two-thirds majority vote. Only 20 federal lawmakers have been expelled in the nation’s history: 15 in the Senate and five in the House.

This continues to be a developing story.

