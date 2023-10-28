Levittown Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Car

According to Nassau County Police, while on patrol in Levittown, an officer observed a black 2013 Kia Forte commit multiple vehicle traffic Infractions and conducted a stop on Ranch Lane near the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike on Friday, Oct. 27 at 9:20 p.m.

The investigation revealed the driver, Michelle Stanchfield, age 49, of 40 Levittown, with slurred speech, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol emanating from her breath and to be unsteady on her feet, resulting in positive results on the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, police said.

Stanchfield was placed under arrest without incident.

The vehicle's passenger, an 11-year-old girl, was released into the custody of a family member who responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Stanchfield has been charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 16 in the vehicle - Leandra’s Law,

Endangering the welfare of a child,

Driving while intoxicated,

Aggravated driving while intoxicated,

Multiple vehicle and traffic infractions.

Stanchfield was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Oct. 28, at First District Court in Hempstead.

