'Let's Go Pequa!' Little League Softball Team From Massapequa Park Heading To World Series

After playing a perfect 15-0 season, the Massapequa International Little League softball team is heading to the Little League World Series.

Repping the Mid-Atlantic region, the team is made up a dozen girls ages 12 and younger.

“We did it! Now we go to the World Series next week,” coach Joe Fackler raved on Facebook.

The team arrived in Greenville, North Carolina early Thursday, Aug. 3, where eight teams from the United States, as well as the Philippines, Canada, Italy, and Puerto Rico, will duke it out for the championship.

Their road to Carolina was paved with 1075 pitches thrown, 96 strike outs, 78 innings pitched, and two home runs.

“The best Mid-Atlantic team around!” Fackler said.

Games are set to begin Sunday, Aug. 6 and run through the following Sunday, Aug. 13.

Travel for the players and coaches is being covered by Little League International, but family members must pay their own way. As such, a GoFundMe campaign has been started to help defray travel costs.

As of Thursday, the campaign had raised nearly $10,000.

"Please help with the cost so each kid can go," Fackler said. "Lets go Pequa!"

You can watch their first game live on ESPN at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

