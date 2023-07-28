Laundromat Break-In: Burglar Steals Thousands From Local Mineola Business

It happened at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 in Mineola, Nassau County Police reported.

The burglar went to Mineola Laundry, located at 211 Mineola Boulevard, and broke in through the locked window.

Once inside, they took $2,500 cash before fleeing on foot, going eastbound on Lincoln Avenue, police said.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, a baseball cap, and a backpack.

Any person with information pertaining to the crime is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

