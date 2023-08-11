Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled On Southern State Parkway, More Across Hempstead, East Hills

From Tuesday, Aug. 15 to Thursday, Aug. 17, the following areas in the town of Hempstead will be shut down from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation:

The Exit M6E ramp from northbound Meadowbrook Parkway to eastbound Southern State Parkway;

The Exit 23 ramp from eastbound Southern Parkway to Meadowbrook Road and the entrance ramp from Meadowbrook Road to eastbound Southern Parkway;

The Exit 24S ramp from eastbound Southern Parkway to southbound Merrick Avenue; and

The right lane on eastbound Southern Parkway between Exit 22 (Meadowbrook Parkway) and Exit 24 (Merrick Avenue).

Additionally, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Exit 29A ramp from the westbound Northern State Parkway to the westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in East Hills will be closed, also from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All closures are weather-permitting and are meant to facilitate bridge and highway maintenance.

In East Hills, drivers will be redirected to Exit 28 for Willis Avenue northbound for access to the Long Island Expressway.

For all other closures, signs will be posted for detour routes.

