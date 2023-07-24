Lane Closures Scheduled On Route 25A In North Hempstead, More

Beginning on Monday, July 24, one lane in each direction of Northern Boulevard is scheduled to be closed overnight for approximately six weeks, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure, which is weather permitting, will stretch from the New York City line to Old Northern Boulevard in the following areas:

Russell Gardens

Lake Success

Flower Hill

Munsey Park

Roslyn Estates

North Hempstead

Additional travel information will be provided on electronic message signs.

