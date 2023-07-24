Fair 83°

Lane Closures Scheduled On Route 25A In North Hempstead, More

A six-week pavement renewal project may spell delays for travelers on Route 25A, according to transportation officials.

State Route 25A is scheduled to be closed throughout Nassau County for pavement renewal projects starting on Monday, July 24, transportation officials announced.
Sophie Grieser
Beginning on Monday, July 24, one lane in each direction of Northern Boulevard is scheduled to be closed overnight for approximately six weeks, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure, which is weather permitting, will stretch from the New York City line to Old Northern Boulevard in the following areas:

  • Russell Gardens
  • Lake Success
  • Flower Hill
  • Munsey Park
  • Roslyn Estates
  • North Hempstead

Additional travel information will be provided on electronic message signs. 

